Time for KCR to go, says BJP chief Nadda in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday justified his campaigning for the party in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections saying he is ready to go anywhere to end corruption and carry forward the politics of development.

“Somebody asked why national president of BJP is campaigning in municipal elections. I want to say that I am ready to go anywhere to carry forward politics of development and to end corruption,” he said during a roadshow at Kothapet.

Nadda said the party will fight the election with all its might and take Hyderabad to new heights of development.

The BJP leader participated in the roadshow from Kothapet to Nagole crossroads. Braving rains and cold weather, a large number of people turned up for the roadshow.

“Your presence in large numbers despite the rains itself is giving message that it is time for KCR (chief minister) to go and for BJP to come,” Nadda told the gathering.

He said the participation of people in large numbers in the roadshow shows that they want development under Narendra Modi’s leadership and are rejecting corruption. Nadda appealed to people to ensure BJP’s victory in every ward.

Elections to 150-member GHMC are scheduled to be held on December 1.

Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders accompanied Nadda in the roadshow.

The programme was delayed by one hour due to rains. Nadda’s visit provided further push to BJP’s poll campaign.

Central ministers Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani , BJP youth wing president Tejasvi Surya and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis already participated in the saffron party’s campaign over last one week.

Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also scheduled to campaign for BJP over the next two days.

Meanwhile, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has made large scale arrangements for the party’s central election meeting to be addressed by party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at LB Stadium on Saturday.

This will be the first meeting to be addressed by KCR, who has so far stayed away from the campaign. His son and TRS working president KT Rama Rao is leading the campaign, addressing meetings and conducting roadshows every day.

Several state ministers, MPs and state legislators are also actively campaigning for the ruling party.

In 2016 elections, TRS had scored landslide victory by winning 99 seats. BJP had bagged only four seats.