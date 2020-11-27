Trinamool MLA Mihir Goswami from Cooch Behar joins BJP

Kolkata: In another jolt to the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress MLA from Cooch Behar (south) Assembly constituency, Mihir Goswami, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Friday.

“I have resigned from the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP. I like to call it a crusade against the immoral activities within the Trinamool and the injustice meted out to the people in the north Bengal districts. I look forward to a new political era in Bengal. I hope people of north Bengal would welcome the decision,” Goswami said after joining the saffron brigade in the national capital.

Goswami had resigned from the Trinamool Congress and quit the primary membership of the party on October 3. He arrived at the BJP’s central office in Delhi with two party leaders from Bengal – Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh and BJP Lok Sabha member from Cooch Behar Nishith Pramanik.

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya officially handed over the party flag to Goswami at the BJP office.

“We are really happy to welcome him to the BJP. He is a very senior leader from north Bengal. Goswami will significantly contribute to the expansion of BJP’s organisational base in West Bengal, especially ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections,” Vijayvargiya said.