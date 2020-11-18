Twitter apologises in writing for showing Ladakh in China

New Delhi: Twitter on Wednesday apologised to a parliamentary panel in a letter, stating that it will fix the issue of geo-tagging Ladakh as part of China by the end of this month and Ladakh will be added as a region of India as a union territory.

“Twitter’s deposition has come in form of an affidavit signed by Damien Karien, Chief Privacy Officer of Twitter Inc, for wrong geo-tagging of India’s map,” MP Meenakshi Lekhi said.

Lekhi added, “Twitter has now given us a written apology on an affidavit for Ladakh being shown in China.”

“They have apologised for hurting Indian sentiments and have sworn to correct the error by November 30, 2020,” she stated.

It may be mentioned here that a joint committee of Parliament led by BJP MP Lekhi which has 20 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha, last month issued summons to Twitter, seeking an explanation in form of an affidavit.

“Earning and maintaining the trust of the people on our service is of the utmost importance. Twitter remains committed to serving and protecting the public conversation and partnering with the government of India,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

Taking strong exception to the “misrepresentation” of India’s map, the government wrote a stern letter to the Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey last month, saying that any attempt by the platform to disrespect the sovereignty and integrity of India, which is also reflected by the maps, was totally unacceptable.

Representatives of Twitter India had apologised but were told by the panel that showing Ladakh as part of China was a criminal offence.