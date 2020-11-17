Two JeM terrorists from J&K held in Delhi, weapons recovered

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell have arrested two Jais-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, both residents of Jammu and Kashmir from the national capital’s Sarai Kale Khan area.

They both were arrested on Monday night.

A senior police official said that on the basis of the information, a trap was laid near the millennium park, Sarai Kale Khan and around 10.15 pm, two terrorists, residents of J&K were nabbed.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Abdul Latif Mir from District Baramulla, J&K (age 22 years), Mohd Ashraf Khatana, a resident of District Kupwara, J&K (age20 years),” said the poloice official.

Two semi automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges were also recovered from them.

Initially investiogations revealed that they both were affiliates of JeM. Further investigations were on, said the police official.