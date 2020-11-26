Two soldiers martyred in Srinagar terror attack, forces cordon off area

Srinagar: With barely 48 hours remaining for the DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, two Indian Army soldiers were martyred in an attack by terrorists in broad daylight just outside the Union Territory capital.

According to available information, terrorists attacked a patrolling party at Shariefabad on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway on Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) and CRPF Valley Quick Action team (QAT) rushed to the spot to cordon off the area and nab the attackers.

The Army, in a statement, said terrorists fired indiscriminately at its Quick Reaction Team (QRT) in which two soldiers were killed but troops maintained restraint to avoid collateral damage.

“Terrorists fired indiscriminately at Quick Reaction Team of Indian Army in general area Aban Shah Chowk, HMT, Khushipora, Srinagar today afternoon. Being a crowded area, troops exercised restraint to avoid any civilian casualties and collateral damage.

“Two soldiers were critically injured and were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. However, they have succumbed to their injuries. Area has been cordoned and search operation is in progress.”

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar said that three terrorists travelling in a Maruti car carried out the attack on army patrol.

He said two of them could be Pakistani terrorists and one local terrorist.

“Three terrorists were travelling in a Maruti car. Two of them were carrying weapons, two of them could be Pakistani terrorists and one local terrorist,” he told reporters.

The IGP said there is movement of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in the area and by evening, the terror outfit responsible will be identified.

“We will identify the terror outfit responsible for the attack by evening,” he said.

Security forces have been getting inputs that terrorists have been planning attacks to disrupt the District Development Council (DDC) elections.