Two terrorists killed in J&K’s Shopian encounter

Srinagar: Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, officials said.

“The two terrorists killed in Kutpora have not been identified yet. Operation is going on,” police said.

A police officer said that cordon was laid in mid-night by a joint team of Police, 34 RR, and CRPF and a search operation was started in the Kutpora area of Shopian on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the hideout, the terrorists launched the attack triggering the encounter that killed the two terrorists.

The identity and affiliation of the neutralised terrorists is being established.