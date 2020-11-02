Unlock helps NTPC post 7.43% growth in Q2 net profit

New Delhi: The country’s largest power generator, NTPC on Monday reported a 7.43 per cent increase in its net profit for the July-September quarter of 2020-21 to Rs 3,504.80 crore as compared to Rs 3,262.44 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On standalone basis, in Q2 FY21, the company’s total income was Rs 26,023.33 crore as against Rs 23,658.23 crore in Q2 FY20, registering an increase of 10 per cent.

For the half yearly period, the net profit of NTPC stood at Rs 5,974.96 crore as against Rs 5,865.23 crore in H1 FY20. Total income during the April-September period was Rs 50,044.33 crore as against Rs 48,177.04 crore in H1 FY20, registering an increase of 3.88 per cent.

The company’s board also approved the buyback of up to 19.79 crore equity shares at Rs 115 for an amount up to Rs 2,275.75 crore as a part of capital restructuring. A large portion of this amount will go to the government as disinvestment receipts.

NTPC had an installed capacity of 62,910 MW at the group level. Its gross generation in H1 FY21 was 127.86 billion units as against 130.14 billion units during the corresponding period of previous year.

NTPC coal stations achieved PLF of 61.26 per cent in H1 FY21 as against the national average of 49.58 per cent.