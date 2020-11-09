West Bengal Governor cautions ‘politically motivated’ officials on consequences

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday asserted that civil and police administration should be politically neutral, cautioning “politically motivated” public servants that such misconduct had serious career and criminal consequences.

“Time to flush out extra constitutional authorities and illegal intruders in power corridors to protect democracy. Only escape route for violators is to dump the political hat and serve as per the law,” the Governor tweeted.

“Must adhere @IASassociation @IPS_Association AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968. Every member of the service shall at all times maintain ‘political neutrality’. Outrageous departures spell serious consequences. My alerts to politically motivated public servants have been partially impactful as some are still in defiance, unmindful that such misconduct has serious career and criminal consequences,” he said.

Dhankhar had written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in October, calling for sanitising the power corridors. “They must heed: Be you ever so high, the law is always above you!’ and amend,” he added.