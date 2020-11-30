Will reconsider RLP’s alliance with NDA if farm bills not withdrawn: Hanuman Beniwal

Jaipur: Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Monday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in which he strongly said that the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) would reconsider its alliance with the NDA if the central government does not withdraw the three farm bills.

Hanuman Beniwal, in his letter, said that he wants to draw Union minister Amit Shah’s attention to the ongoing farmers’ movement in protest against the recent agri-bills brought by the central government.

“It is requested to take immediate action to withdraw the bills.”

“Even during the severe winter and corona period, the farmer is agitating on roads which is not good for governance,” he said.

The RLP is the NDA’s ally at the Centre. Also in the Rajasthan assembly polls, the BJP did not announce any candidate from Nagaur and instead allowed the RLP to field its candidate, extending its alliance with the BJP at the state level too.

Beniwal wrote that a proper space should be given to the agitating farmers in Delhi where they can continue their dialogue and demanded withdrawal of the three bills and the implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission in the interest of farmers.

“The RLP will reconsider the alliance with the NDA if the matter is not decided with quick effect as farmers and jawans are the strength of RLP, he added.