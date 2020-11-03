Women gang of robbers disguised as beggars arrested

New Delhi: Giving alms to the poor and needy proved costly for a woman who was cornered by four women who robbed her while disguised as beggars in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas.

The woman in her complaint to police stated that she was sitting alone in her car at Aurbindo Marg, Hauz Khas as her son had gone inside the path lab for some tests. It was then that the four women came there and started begging for alms.

She tried to give them Rs 5, but they did not accept the same. After that, the complainant tried to give them a note of Rs 50, but they did not move away and started intimidating her to give the biggest note, else she would be killed. The complainant got frightened took out a note of Rs 500 which the women robbed and disappeared.

A case u/s-392/34 IPC was registered in Police station Hauz Khas and investigation was taken up.

“After the perseverance and hard work of the staff, all the four women involved in the crime were identified and apprehended who were later on identified as Sahina, Sabina, Teena and Sunita. It’s also being investigated how many more persons these women have robbed with similar modus operandi,” Atul Thakur, DCP South said.