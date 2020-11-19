Yogi Adityanath asks Cong to explain its stand on ‘Gupkar Gang’

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attacked the Congress for its double standards on the Kashmir issue and said the party owed an explanation regarding its stand on the ‘Gupkar Gang’.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said, “The Gupkar Gang is a threat to national security and the Congress leadership should say if it completely supports them.

“The Congress has always compromised on the nation’s dignity and has encouraged divisive forces. The party never supported the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ concept. Article 370 was imposed to encourage divisive policies.”

The Chief Minister said the Congress leaders like P Chidambaram and Ghulam Nabi Azad wanted re-imposition of Article 370.

“They are speaking the same language as those ‘frustrated’ regional leaders who are wanting help from other nations in Kashmir. The Congress should explain if this is its official stand too,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath further said that the nation was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for abrogation of Article 370.