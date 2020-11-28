Yogi Adityanath holds massive roadshow in Hyderabad for GHMC polls

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath descended on Hyderabad on Saturday to give a shot in the arm to Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign for the civic body polls.

The UP Chief Minister began his roadshow in the Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency near Secunderabad. Accompanied by local party leaders, including MP Bandi Sanjay, Dharmapuri Aravind and others, Adityanath, donning a saffron attire, flashed the victory symbol from an open top vehicle.

Thousands of people turned out to see the UP strongman who is the latest in the list of high-profile BJP leaders to descend upon the city to canvas for the party in the high-decibel war with the ruling TRS for the control of the high profile 150-member Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

With patriotic songs blaring in the background, many BJP and Janasena, its local ally, activists could be seen waving their respective flags amid much fanfare.

Adityanath’s roadshow crisscrossed several prominent locations in the vicinity apart from the Kukatpally and Serilingampally Assembly constituencies.

The high stakes GHMC elections are scheduled on December 1.