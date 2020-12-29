Published On: Tue, Dec 29th, 2020

Air India to commence new services to US from January

New Delhi: National carrier Air India is all set to expand its services to the United States from January 2021.

Accordingly, the airline will commence first-ever non-stop services between Bengaluru and San Francisco as well as between Hyderabad and Chicago from January 9 and 13, next year, respectively.

“Passengers from Bengaluru and Hyderabad – both gateways to South India – will enjoy huge benefits travelling to San Francisco and Chicago as this will enable faster and easier connections,” the airline said in a statement.

At present, Air India operates non-stop flights from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington, San Francisco and Chicago and from Mumbai to Newark.

