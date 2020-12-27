Ajinkya Rahane scores a ton, helps India take control of 2nd Test

Melbourne: India skipper Ajinkya Rahane played a captain’s knock to score his 12th Test century and help India take control of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India ended the second day’s play, comfortably placed at 277/5, and 82 runs ahead of the hosts Aussies who were bowled out for 195 in the first innings on Saturday.

Rahane was unbeaten on 104 while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was with him at the crease on 40, the two having added an unbeaten 104 for the sixth wicket.

The India stand-in skipper shared half-century partnerships with Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant to rescue India after they were reduced to 64 for three in the first session.

India lost two wickets in each of the first two sessions but did not allow any breakthrough to Australia in the final session.

India were 189 for five at the end of the second session, having lost the wickets of Vihari and Pant while adding 99 in that session.

Vihari fell for 21 to leave India at 116 for four. He had added 52 for the fourth wicket with Rahane. Pant, who came in at the fall of Vihari’s wicket, then added 57 runs for the fifth wicket with Rahane before getting caught behind off the bowling of Mitchell Starc, who got his 250th Test wicket.

India had earlier lost the wickets of opener Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara and went to lunch at 90 for three. Both were dismissed by Pat Cummins.

Brief scores: Australia 195 all out vs India 277/5 (A Rahane 104 batting, S Gill 45, R Jadeja 40 batting, P Cummins 2/71, M Starc 2/61, N Lyon 1/52).