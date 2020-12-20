Amit Shah holds grand roadshow in Mamata’s bastion in Birbhum

Kolkata: Amid much fanfare and cheer, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a grand roadshow in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, considered to be state chief minister’s bastion.

The roadshow in Bolpur started from Hanuman Mandir on Stadium Road and continued till it reached Bolpur Circle.

“We will form the government in Bengal with more than 200 Assembly seats. Many people are joining BJP in Bengal to voice protest against Mamata Banerjee-led state government’s misrule,” said Shah.

Replying to Trinamool’s “outsider” statement, he said, “it is true that I am from Gujarat but, assembly elections would be contested by leaders and workers from the state and one of them would be the next chief minister when the BJP comes to power.”

Cloaked in saffron colours, the district town of Bolpur wore a festive look as thousands of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters throng the road with party flags to welcome the Union minister. Shah received a warm welcome on his arrival this afternoon.

Shah held the rally at Bolpur after visiting Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s Viswa Bharati University. He paid floral tribute to Tagore at the Visva Bharati campus in Shantiniketan.

He also visited Shyambati in Birbhum where Shah, along with BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh, national general secretary (in-charge of West Bengal) Kailash Vijayvargiya, and national vice-president Mukul Roy, shared a meal with the family of a Baul singer at their residence.

Shah’s visit to the district was aimed at taking stock of his party’s affairs in Bengal ahead of the high-voltage 2021 Assembly election, which is just a few months away.