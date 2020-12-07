Avalanche warnings in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar: Snowfall will start from northwest Kashmir, Pirpanjal, Gulmarg, Sonamarg Zojila Drass axis and gradually affect the entire valley, hilly areas of Jammu and some parts of Ladakh especially Kargil, Zanskar and higher reaches of Leh by Tuesday, MeT office said on Monday.

Minimum temperatures continued their upward rise on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh areas as the authorities improved their preparedness to meet challenges posed by heavy snowfall forecast in both union territories.

Avalanche warnings were issued on Monday for people living in avalanche prone higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir following an advisory by the weather office that moderate to heavy snowfall is likely in the Valley and Kargil district of Ladakh region beginning Monday afternoon.

Vehicles in Srinagar-Jammu highway have been advised to cross Nagrota from Jammu side and Khanabal from valley side before 2 p.m. so that they are not caught up in bad patches of the highway in case of inclement weather.

At all Kashmir district headquarters snow clearance machines are in place and the staff of disaster management authority have been alerted to keep a close vigil to meet challenges likely to be posed.

“We expect snowfall to commence from northwest Kashmir, Pirpanjal, Gulmarg, Sonamarg Zojila Drass axis which will gradually affect whole Kashmir, hilly area of Jammu and some parts of Ladakh especially Kargil, Zanskar and higher reaches of Leh district on December 8,” Sonam Lotus, director of the MET department said.

Srinagar recorded 4.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 1.5 and Gulmarg minus 3.5 as the minimum temperatures.

Leh recorded minus 5.3 and Kargil minus 4.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city and Katra recorded 12.2 degrees Celsius, Batote 6.9, Bannihal 5.0 and Bhaderwah 3.5 as the minimum temperatures.