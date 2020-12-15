BJP is real ‘tukde tukde’ gang, says Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday slammed his party’s long-time former ally, the BJP, over “failure” of talks with farmers and accused it of creating rift between communities as the real “tukde tukde” gang in the country.

“It (the BJP) has smashed national unity to pieces, shamelessly inciting Hindus against Muslims and now desperate setting peace loving Punjabi Hindus against their Sikh brethren especially farmers,” he tweeted.

“They’re pushing patriotic Punjab into communal flames,” Badal said.

The former Deputy Chief Minister, who party had 10 years of alliance with the BJP in the Punjab government, asked the BJP-led government to set aside its “ego” and listen to the protesting farmers.

“Whosoever speaks against the ruling regime, they brand them as ‘tukde tukde’ gang,” he added.

Earlier, the SAD had urged the Central government not to take any reckless or repressive steps that might deepen festering emotional wounds on the farmers’ minds and weaken the sacred cause of peace and communal harmony in the country.

“Do not repeat Congress blunders of divide and rule. Do nothing that weakens national unity or disturbs peace and communal harmony for which Punjabis, especially the SAD, have made supreme sacrifices,” said a Resolution of the party’s core committee that met in Chandigarh on December 10.

Asking the government not to be stubborn or stand on prestige against the ‘annadata’ of the country, the SAD resolution asked: “If the government is willing to change every clause of the old Acts, then why is it standing on prestige to revoke them. After all, if you are conceding all demands of the farmers, why not put it all in the new Act and end the debate once and for all?”

The party condemned the “deep-rooted conspiracy to paint the movement of the patriotic farmers in communal and separatist colours”.

It said the totally peaceful and democratic nature of the movement has proved that the farmers are fully alive to their responsibility towards the country.

The agitating farmers continue to occupy the borders of the national Capital on the 20th day of their protest on Tuesday.