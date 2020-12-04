CBI books Delhi-based chemical company in Rs 1,800 cr bank fraud case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against Delhi-based Jay Polychem India Ltd. (borrower company) and others for defrauding a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India to the tune of Rs 1,800 crore and carried out searches at three locations in the national capital.

A CBI official said that the agency registered a case on a complaint from SBI against Jay Polychem based at Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi, its Managing Director Satinder Singh Madhok, director Sandeep Singh Madhok, corporate guarantor Jaspark Speciality Chemical Pvt Ltd and unknown public servants and unknown private persons on the allegations of causing an alleged loss of Rs 1800.72 crore to the SBI and other consortium banks.

According to CBI officials, it was alleged in the complaint that the accused had cheated the SBI-led consortium banks to the tune of Rs 1800.72 crore by way of diversion or siphoning off bank funds, fictitious transactions, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

The agency sleuths carried out searches at three locations in Delhi at the office and residential premises of Jay Polychem and other accused.