CBSE Board exams from May 4 to June 10: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

New Delhi: The dates of the the CBSE Board examinations for Class X and XII in 2021 have been announced. The examinations will kick off in May this time round. The board examinations will commence from May 4 and end on June 10. The results of the class 10 and 12 Board examinations will be announced by July 15.

On Thursday evening, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank made an official announcement with regard to the dates of the examinations.

Both the Union Ministry of Education and the CBSE have made it clear that the examinations will have to be taken at the examination centre itself in the pen and paper mode, like every year. No option has been provided for online examinations.

Education Minister Nishank said, “No programme relating to the board examinations will be held in January or February this year. Practical board examinations will commence from March 1. In normal years, practicals are taken in the month of January and board examinations start from February till March.”

Various parents associations have expressed satisfaction over the date of board examinations. Ashok Agarwal, president of the All India Parents Association, said, “We welcome the dates fixed by the central government for board examinations. We had demanded that the examinations be conducted in May-June so that students could get some additional time to complete their courses.”

The Union Education Minister congratulated the students and said, “The CBSE has already reduced the syllabus for board examinations by 30 per cent. Besides, other problems of the students will also be addressed. We will also address students studying in CBSE schools in 25 countries of the world. Students studying in CBSE schools abroad need not panic,” Nishank further said.

Union Minister Nishank said that in many countries of the world the Corona epidemic pushed back the academic sessions. “This did not happen in India because of the hard work of teachers and parents. Students are constantly studying online. Many students who do not have the resources to study online are being provided on-air lessons through TV and radio.”