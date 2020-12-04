CDS Bipin Rawat offers prayers at Gorakhnath temple

Gorakhpur: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who is on a two-day visit to Gorakhpur, offered prayers at the iconic Baba Gorakhnath temple.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied the CDS for a small tour of the temple premises.

Before heading to Gorakhnath temple, he reviewed the preparedness and functioning of the GRD premises.

Rawat and Adityanath, on Friday, took part in the Foundation Week of Maharana Pratap Education Council, which is run by the Gorakhnath temple trust. Rawat was the chief guest at the inauguration of the Foundation week.

Earlier, he was given a warm welcome at the temple and also handed over a silver coin with Shri Ram Janambhoomi inscribed on it.