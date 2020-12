Congress humiliated by BJP in Rajasthan panchayat polls

Jaipur: In a major shocker to Rajasthan’s ruling Congress, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan swept 1,911 seats in the recently held panchayat samiti elections while Congress was limited to 1,781 seats.

The Independents gained 425 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party got 3 seats while the CPI-M captured 16 seats in the elections while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party got 57 seats, according to the State Election Commission website.

The results for 4,239 of the 4,371 seats were announced, with counting was still underway in the remaining.

The BJP’s winning streak continued in Panchayat Samiti elections where they have won the Zila Parishad elections in 353 seats while Congress was limited to 252.

The CPI-M garnered two seats, the Independents 18 and RLP 10 seats.

“This victory is the people’s stamp on BJP’s rural policies. It reflects PM Narendra Modi’s developed ideology for farmers and this victory also reflects the hard efforts taken by BJP workers,” BJP state president Satish Poonia said.

The Panchayat and Zila Parishad polls victories come at a time when Modi’s polices were being protested against in Rajasthan by the Congress government who were supporting the bandh call on Tuesday. When they were pelting stones on BJP office as a part of Bharat Bandh, people voted against their two years of misrule which was marred by lawlessness, Poonia alleged.

Also there was no implementation of farm loan waiver as promised by Congress leaders during assembly elections, the school fee issue, electricity bill issue were further left unresolved, he added.

“The outspoken Rajasthan PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara could not make Congress win in his own constituency, also Health Minister Raghu Sharma and former PCC chief Sachin Pilot could not win in his own home turf, it seems that Congress is losing its hold after two years in power,” he said.

State Election Commission conducted these elections in 21 districts — Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittaurgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawad, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

The polls were held in four phases including November 23, 29, December 1, and 5.

BJP National president JP Nadda tweeted: “I thank the people of the rural areas of the state, farmers and women for putting their faith in the BJP in the Panchayati Raj and Zila Parishad elections in Rajasthan. This victory symbolises the trust of poor, farmers and workers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”