Court directs Iqbal Mirchi’s wife, sons to appear on Feb 16 or face action

Mumbai: A Special PMLA Court on Thursday issued notices to two sons and the wife of the slain underworld gangster Iqbal Mirchi to appear before it on February 21 next year under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA), 2018, officials said.

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) official said that the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court issued notice to Mirchi’s wife Hajra Memon and sons Junaid and Asif to appear before it, and warned that they would be declared fugitive economic offenders if they failed to comply.

The official said that the court issued summons to the wife and two sons of Mirchi on its plea filed with the court on December 4.

He said that in its application to the court the financial probe agency has made a prayer to order confiscation of their assets as envisaged under FEOA.

He said that in the first phase, a prayer has been made for confiscation of 15 Indian properties including the third and fourth floor of Ceejay House having a market value of Rs 96 crore and six bank accounts having a balance of Rs 1.9 crore.

The ED official said that a prayer has also been made for allowing the agency to file supplementary applications under FEOA.

The ED till date has attached properties to the tune of Rs 798 crore in India and abroad under the PMLA provisions.

On the basis of the charge sheet filed by the ED before the Special PMLA Court, open ended non bailable warrants have been issued against Asif Memon, Junaid Memon and Hajra Memon.

“Till now, all three of them have been evading their presence before the Special Court and the NBWs remain unexecuted,” the official said.