CRPF Dy Commandant martyred in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Deputy Commandant succumbed to his injuries after getting injured in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, said the CRPF on Monday.

The officer was injured during a security operation in the Maoist bastion on Sunday.

Vikash Kumar, who was deputed in CRPF’s 208 Battalion, died at midnight during treatment in a government hospital in Raipur.

Kumar was part of a joint team of the CRPF and the Chhattisgarh Police in a special operation. Around 11 am on Sunday near Kasaram Nala in the Kistaram forest area, he was injured in the IED blast, said the CRPF.

“Vikash was heli-lifted to Raipur for treatment. Post-operation the braveheart succumbed at midnight,” the CRPF said.

A resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, Kumar was deputed in the paramilitary force’s CoBRA battalion — a special operation unit of the CRPF, proficient in guerrilla tactics and jungle warfare.

The officer’s mortal remains were being lifted from Raipur to Delhi via Indigo 6E 2292 flight. From Delhi, the mortal remains will be moved to his hometown.