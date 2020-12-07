Customs arrest Air India crew member, catering staff for gold smuggling

New Delhi: Delhi Airport Customs has apprehended an Air India crew member and a catering staff for smuggling gold valued at Rs 72.47 lakh on a flight from London to Delhi.

“Delhi Airport Customs based on intelligence intercepted a Air India Crew & 1 catering staff regarding Flight AI162 arriving from London on Dec.6 & seized 1667 gms gold valued at Rs.72.47 lakhs in the form of 4 silver coated crudely shaped kadas”, Delhi Customs said on twitter.

The officers of Airport Customs in Delhi have booked a case of smuggling against one crew member of Air India who arrived at T3 IGI Airport from London by flight number AI 162. Customs has also booked an employee of a catering company, Ambassador Sky Chef.

After seeing the Customs officers, the crew hid the gold in the overhead bin of the aircraft but the catering staff was apprehended and the officers discovered four open ended kadas of gold coated with silver. The total wight is 1667 gms valued at Rs 72.47 lakh.

The apprehended persons have admitted their role in smuggling of 1.5 kg gold On December 3 from London into India. These two persons were directly or indirectly responsible for gold smuggling to the tune of 3.117 kg at a value of Rs 1.37 crore.

Both these persons have been put under arrest under Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962.