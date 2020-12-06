Delhi police arrests SIMI member absconding for 19 years

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a member of the banned SIMI, wanted in a 2001 case of sedition and unlawful activities, police said on Sunday.

Abdullah Danish is one of the senior-most cadre of SIMI who allegedly indoctrinated many gullible Muslim youths during last 25 years, police said. Danish, 58, is a resident of UP’s Mau and was found presently residing in Aligarh’s Dudhpur.

“He was arrested on Saturday. Arrested Danish was absconding for more than 19 years in a case of sedition and Unlawful Activity registered in the year 2001 at PS New Friends Colony, Delhi. He was also declared proclaimed offender in said case in the year 2002 by the trial court,” said Delhi Police.

Delhi Police said that an ACP of Special Cell was having information for more than one year about the movements of Danish in various cities of UP and Delhi NCR. As per information, Danish was indulging in radicalizing Muslim youths to mobilize against NRC and CAA and propagating hardcore radical ideology to create disharmony among religious groups.

“He was falsely propagating atrocities being committed upon Muslims by Govt of India by using fake videos. Inspr. Shiv Kumar and Inspr. Karamvir Singh were deputed to collect more information about him. Requisite intelligence in this regard was gathered and surveillance was mounted upon him and other SIMI members,” said Delhi Police.

A specific information of coming of Danish was received on December 5, and based on that, a raiding party was formed and trap was laid near Zakir Nagar in Delhi where Danish was nabbed on the same day.

According to Delhi Police, Danish’s parents converted from Hinduism to Islam and he was also inclined towards Islam religion and started reading Islamic literature in college. He also converted to Islam and joined Jamia-Tul-Falah madrasa in Azamgarh (UP) and learned the Quran and Urdu.

Danish joined SIMI in 1985 and remained Editor of Islamic magazine (Hindi Edition) for 4 years. As a member of SIMI, he has been continuously propagating hardcore Islamic ideology and luring gullible Muslim youths to join SIMI by radicalizing/brainwashing them.