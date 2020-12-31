Devendra Fadnavis flays Maharashtra govt on DGP’s central posting

Mumbai: A day after Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal opted for a plum posting as Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the opposition BJP on Thursday slammed the MVA government for “losing a good officer” to the Centre.

Director General of Police Jaiswal opted for the central posting as he was “upset” with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over “continuous interference” and that the Centre had accepted his request, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said.

He accused the government of not taking senior police brass into confidence, which he said was “unprecedented” in the state’s history.

“It is the first time that a state DGP has asked for a central posting. The state has lost an efficient and capable officer and its ramifications will be felt,” Fadnavis said.

“Though police works under the Home Department and needs to function independently under the overall supervision of the Chief Minister and the Home Minister, we have seen government interference in the smallest of postings or transfers, without taking the DGP into confidence on various matters,” Fadnavis claimed.

On the other hand, Minister of State for Home Shamburaj Desai pointed out that the transfer was as per Jaiswal’s desire to move to the Centre.

A Maharashtra cadre officer of the 1985 IPS batch, Jaiswal had earlier also worked in the Special Protection Group and Research and Analysis Wing at the Centre, besides as Mumbai Police Commissioner and then as DGP.