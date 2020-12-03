Disagreement invites distasteful response from state: Salman Khurshid

New Delhi: Former External Affairs Minister, Salman Khurshid, has attacked the government for allegedly using agencies against those who disagree with the people in power.

Khurshid said in a tweet, “Many unpleasant things happening in country but must we make matters worse by letting enforcement agencies loose? Dissent is odious, protest is anti-national, disagreement invites distasteful response by the state. This spiral will take us to hell on Earth.”

However, it’s not clear if Khurshid was referring to the ED raids conducted on Thursday over the alleged links between the anti-CAA protests and the Popular Front of India (PFI).

A few days earlier, he had attacked the government over the farmers’ issue, saying it did not believe in dialogues. “Are we heartless and insensitive to use water canons on agitating farmers in the dead of winter? MSP or NRC, the government does not believe in dialogue and conversation. Change is in our hands but we seek ill of other over good of own,” he had said.

The financial probe agency is investigating the PFI’s “financial links” on alleged charges of fuelling the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in the country and its role in the northeast Delhi riots in February this year.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried searches at 26 premises in nine states linked to the PFI as part of its money laundering probe.

The searches were conducted at the residences and offices of the top PFI brass, including its chairman O.M.A. Salam and Kerala state president Nasarudheen Elamarom, in connection with ED’s money laundering probe into the PFI’s fundings, sources said.