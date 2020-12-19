ED attaches 6 properties of Farooq Abdullah worth Rs 11.86 crore

New Delhi/Srinagar: In a major setback for former union minister and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached six of his properties worth Rs 11.86 crore in connection with a probe into the J&K Cricket association case, sources said.

Sources in ED said, “we have attached six properties of Abdullah in which three are residential buildings while two are plots.”

He said the properties of the National Conference (NC) leader have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Among the attached properties are residences at Gupkar Road Srinagar, Tehsil Katipora, Tanmarg and Bhatindi Village, Sunjwan Jammu, an ED official said.

It may be mentioned here that the ED has questioned Abdullah twice in connection with a case of alleged misappropriation of funds when he was the chairman of the J&K Cricket Association.