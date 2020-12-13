Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Poonch district

Jammu: An encounter broke out on Sunday between terrorists and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Sources said that the encounter took place after the security forces cordoned off the Durgan area in Poonch and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of some terrorists.

Police sources said that group of terrorists engaged in the present encounter had recently infiltrated from Pakistan and were headed to South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Sources also said that among the terrorists trapped by the security forces, two Pakistanis and one local terrorist.

Till reports last came in, the encounter was on with heavy exchange of fire between the terrorists and the security forces.