Kathak teacher arrested for harassing Delhi student

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a Kathak dance teacher on the charges of molesting a 23-year-old student, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the woman along with her mother came to the Chanakyapuri police station and stated that she is a third year student of Diploma Honour in Kathak at the Kathak Kendra-2, San Martin Marg.

In her complaint, she alleged that her Pakhawaj teacher Pt Ravi Shankar Upadhyay was harassing her by touching her during the training and sending obscene messages on WhatsApp. On December 14, she said that he allegedly molested her by putting his hands on her waist and kissed her on the forehead and also tried to kiss her face.

“On her statement, a case, under sections 354/354/509 IPC has been registered at PS Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. Alleged Pt Ravi Shankar Upadhyay, a resident of Dilshad Garden, New Delhi, aged 52 years, has been arrested in the case and he is in judicial custody,” said Deputy Commissioner Police (DCP) Eish Singhal.

The Delhi police is now recording the statements of other students as well, and further investigation of the case is being carried out.