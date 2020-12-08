Life remains normal in UP during farmers Bharat Bandh call

Lucknow: Bharat Bandh call by the farmers had visibly no impact on normal life as business and commercial establishments remained opened on Tuesday.

All shops in Lucknow and other districts of the state remained open and public transport plied on the roads. A few shopkeepers, apprehending trouble, kept their establishments closed in the morning but most of them opened up by noon.

In Lucknow, all markets including Hazratganj, Lalbagh, Aminabad, Kaisar Bagh opened in its usal business hours.

Three MLCs of the Samajwadi Party — Sunil Sajan, Anand Bhadoria, Ashu Malik — sat on a dharna in support of the farmers inside the Assembly.

On the shutdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said maintaining peace and order in the state is the top priority of the government, adding that in no case there should be any compromise on the law and order front.

The Dubagga Mandi wore a deserted look since morning. The Naveen Galla Mandi on Sitapur Road was, however, open.

Rinku Sonkar, president of the Fruit and Vegetable Welfare Association of Naveen Galla Mandi, said that if the mandi does not open, the stocks would go waste, adding the farmers on their own were bringing fruits and vegetables.

Section 144 has been imposed in the capital Lucknow.

Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash said that Section 144 is applicable in Lucknow Rural as well since last night.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that maintaining peace in the state is the top priority of the government. He directed the administrative and police officials to ensure adequate arrangements are put in place so that the common man does not face any problem.

He said that the Central and State Governments are constantly working for the farmers’ welfare.

He said that the officials should communicate with the farmers associations and representatives at the local level and make them aware of the provisions of the new agricultural laws and solve their problems.