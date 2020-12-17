Mamata Banerjee opposes central deputation of three IPS officers

Kolkata: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday posted three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from West Bengal on central deputation for five years.

In a letter issued on Thursday, the ministry said that south Bengal Inspector General (IG) Rajeev Mishra has been posted as the IG of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Deputy Inspector General (Presidency Range) Praveen Tripathi as DIG Sashastra Seema Bal and Diamond Harbour Superintendent of Police Bholanath Pandey as SP of Bureau of Police Research and Development.

The ministry’s order said the West Bengal government and the Director General of Police had failed to adhere to the rules. It also quoted Section 6(1) of the All India Service officers rule that says “in case of any disagreement, the Central government’s decision shall prevail”.

West Bengal Chief Minister hit back at the decision and dubbed it as “unconstitutional”.

“Government of India’s (GoI) order of central deputation for the three serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the state’s objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of the emergency provision of the IPS Cadre Rule 1954. This act is nothing but a deliberate attempt to encroach upon the state’s jurisdiction and demoralise the serving officers in West Bengal,” the CM tweeted.

Banerjee said the move, particularly before the state elections scheduled next year, is against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It’s “unconstitutional and completely unacceptable”, she said.

“We wouldn’t allow this brazen attempt by the Centre to control the state machinery by proxy! West Bengal is not going to cow-down in front of expansionist and undemocratic forces,” she pointed out.

On December 10, BJP national President JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked in South 24-Parganas district. Nadda was on his way to attend a BJP programme at Diamond Harbour, which is the parliamentary seat of Trinamool Congress MP and Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Soon after the incident, the Home Ministry had summoned all the three IPS officers from Bengal. The trio was responsible for Nadda’s security during his visit to the district.