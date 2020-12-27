Narasimha Rao did not get due recognition: Vice Prez Naidu

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao did not get “due recognition” despite of his major role in accelerating the country’s development through bold economic reforms initiated during his tenure when there was a severe “economic crisis” and political “uncertainty”.

Naidu said this while releasing a Telugu book titled “Viplava Tapasvi: PV” written by a senior journalist A Krishna Rao in Hyderabad.

Lauding Krishna Rao for coming out with the book on Narasimha Rao, the Vice President urged the youth to read such books, saying “books and memorial lectures about great men and women were meant to inspire others”.

Naidu said that Narasimha Rao had exceeded the expectations of many political pundits and effectively steered the country through many challenges during his tenure.

Narasimha Rao , was an Indian lawyer and politician, served as the 10th Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996. He took his last breath on December 23, 2004.

Noting that Narasimha Rao, was an astute administrator, the Vice President said although, one may not agree with some of the policies implemented by him, some of the broader initiatives taken by him were in the larger interest of the country.

“He facilitated the entry of India into the World Trade Organization.”

Naidu said that Narasimha Rao, among others, removed license raj, took up banking reforms, electricity privatization, telecom modernisation and took steps for boosting exports and attracting foreign investment.

He also launched reforms in the agriculture sector and removed restrictions on transportation of food grains.

The Vice President also recalled that the former Prime Minister had empowered the local bodies through 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments.

Describing Narasimha Rao as a multi-faceted personality, Naidu said he was a great scholar, litterateur and multi-linguist.