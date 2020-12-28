NDA ‘unbreakable’ in Bihar, Arunachal incident to have no impact: Sushil Modi

Patna: After six Janata Dal (United) MLAs recently joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh, the saffron party is now busy mollifying the JD-U leaders. Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has come forward to heal the growing fissures between the BJP and the JD-U. Modi said the Arunachal incident will not have any impact on the alliance in Bihar.

Sushil Modi, who is considered close to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, served as the Deputy Chief Minister in the previous Bihar government. Talking to the media after attending an event organised on the birth anniversary of late BJP leader Arun Jaitley, he said JD(U) leaders have opined that the incident in Arunachal Pradesh would not have any impact on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar.

Modi claimed that the BJP-JDU alliance is ‘unbreakable’ in Bihar. The government in Bihar would work under the leadership of Nitish Kumar for the full term of five years.

He congratulated the new JD-U National President RCP Singh and said he is a very capable leader. The BJP has good relations with him. He expressed the hope that Singh’s appointment would further cement the BJP and JD-U ties.

Earlier, on Sunday after the JD-U Executive Committee meeting, senior JD-U leader KC Tyagi said the incident in Arunachal Pradesh would not have any impact in Bihar.