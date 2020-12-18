NIA charge sheets 10 Khalistani terrorists, including New York-based Pannun

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against 10 Khalistani terrorists in the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) case including designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, officials said.

An NIA spokesperson said that the agency has filed the charge sheet in the Special NIA court in Punjab’s Mohali under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Besides Pannun, who is a resident of New York in US, the NIA has named Pargat Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Manjeet Singh, Jatinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Harmeet Singh.

The official said that during investigation it was revealed that SFJ, a secessionist outfit, has launched an incessant campaign using numerous social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube Channels and a number of websites to propagate sedition and disturb peace and harmony in India.

“These social media accounts are being used to radicalise impressionable youth and breed enmity on the grounds of region and religion,” the official said.

“Investigation also clearly established that Pannun radicalised and recruited the other accused persons into SFJ, an organisation declared as ‘Unlawful Association’ under UAPA. The accused persons had received funding from their handlers located abroad through various MTSS platforms to further the conspiracy,” the official said.

The case relates to series of acts of violence including acts of arson in Punjab during the year 2017-18, carrying out of propaganda activities both online and on ground campaigns in support of SFJ and Referendum- 2020.

These acts were committed by a gang of radicalised Sikh youth under direction and financial assistance from SFJ handlers located abroad as part of an organised conspiracy by the accused for launching a concerted secessionist campaign for creation of ‘Khalistan’.

The case was initially registered by Punjab police in Amritsar and the NIA took over the investigation on April 5 this year.