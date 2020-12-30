Nitish Kumar rubbishes rumours of split in JD(U)

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday denied all speculation about a split in his party, the Janata Dal (United).

While interacting with mediapersons, Kumar said there is no truth in the claims of opposition leaders about a split.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) senior leader Shyam Rajak claimed that 17 newly elected MLAs of the JD(U) are in contact with the RJD and a split in the JD(U) can take place anytime.

“17 MLAs of JD(U) are in contact with RJD leaders and they have expressed a desire to form a government under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav. We are closely monitoring the development,” Rajak said.

At present, 75 MLAs of the RJD, 19 of the Congress and 16 from the Left parties are together in the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). If 17 MLAs change the goal post from the JD(U) to the Mahagathbandhan, the current NDA government will lose its majority in the Bihar Assembly.

Congress leaders have already given a proposal to Nitish Kumar to become the Prime Ministerial face of the opposition parties and hand over charge to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar, according to sources.

Such a situation arose in Bihar after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party accommodated 6 MLAs of the JD(U) in Arunachal Pradesh recently. Following the development, the JD(U) reacted sharply during its national executive committee meeting on Sunday and said that the move of the BJP is not a healthy sign for their coalition.

The JD(U) state president Vashistha Narayan Singh said: “The move of the BJP is condemnable. We strongly condemn it. BJP could face a big consequence over it in future.”