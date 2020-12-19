Not fair to blame India’s batsmen: Sunil Gavaskar

Adelaide: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar refused to blame the India batsmen for getting all out for 36 saying that Australia’s bowling was just too good.

India were dismissed for 36, their lowest total in Test history. Their previous lowest was 42 at Lord’s in England, back in 1974.

“It’s not fair to blame the Indian batsmen for the way they got out because it was just simply superb bowling by the Australian bowlers,” said Sunil Gavaskar on Channel 7.

The former India captain was part of the India team that was shot out for 42 by England at Lord’s over 46 years ago.

“The lowest ever score since they started playing Test cricket… it is never good to see. But having said that most other teams, if they had been facing that kind of bowling, they would have also got into trouble. Maybe not all out for 36, may be all out for 72, 80, 90. But the way Hazlewood and Cummins bowled and the earlier three-over spell from Mitchell Starc, he asked a lot of questions. So, it is not fair to blame the Indian batsmen… like I said, most other teams would have struggled against that bowling.”

Former India pace bowler Zaheer Khan also said that the line and lengths Australians bowled were very difficult for the batsmen to play.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said his prediction prior to this series that India will be thrashed is coming true. On Saturday he tweeted, “Told ya … India are going to get hammered in the Test Series … #AUSvIND #4-0.”

Vaughan predicted a 4-0 whitewash.

On December 7, the ex-England captain had tweeted after India clinched the T20I series, “Got my prediction slightly wrong … India lost the ODI series … Have won the T20 series which I didn’t predict … But they will lose the Test series.”