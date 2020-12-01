Now Mamata accuses Centre of bulldozing federal structure of nation

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched a scathing attack accusing the Centre of dismantling the federal structure of the country.

“The Centre is using agencies to bulldoze and threaten us but we are not afraid of them,” she said during a press conference here at the state secretariat.

The CM also raised questions about the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES). She said that her government would not perform according to the whims and fancies of the Bharatiya Janata P arty (BJP)-led government at the Centre.

“The Centre is giving lectures. But where has all the money of the PM CARES Fund gone? Where are the lakhs of crores of money gone? Why was no audit done?” Banerjee said.

She further alleged that the Centre has given nothing to her state government to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. The CM further said that the overall law and order situation of Bengal is much better as compared to many states.

Meanwhile, the Mamata Banerjee-led state cabinet on Tuesday freshly allotted 100-acres land for setting up an IT hub. Last year the state government had also allotted 100-acres land at Rajarhat for setting up the unit but that has been filled up with various IT-enabled companies already.

“At least 20 such IT-enabled companies will set up their units in the 100-acres land at Rajarhat generating thousands of job opportunities. We have given the cabinet approval today,” Banerjee said. The CM also in formed that she had invited Infosys to set up a software development centre f or which the company has already evinced interest.

“They submit a plan on December 20. The work will start in July next year and will get completed in next two years,” she added. The stat e government also gave a green-signal to Star Cement’s unit in Bengal, Banerjee said.