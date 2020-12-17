On EC’s directions, FIR against 3 Madhya Pradesh IPS officers

Bhopal: Three IPS officers have been named by the Election Commission in an FIR after a report by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on transactions and documents found in I-T raids during the previous Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

Though the instructions of the EC have not yet been received by the government, the order to register the case has been caught up in state politics.

Before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Income Tax department had raided many places in Bhopal. The raids were conducted at 52 places including Bhopal and Delhi. These included many people close to then Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Documents of transactions worth Rs 93 crore were seized in the raids along with Rs 4 crore.

Based on the CBDT report in the matter, the EC directed the state government to register a case against the three IPS officers in this matter. Action is also possible against many ministers and officers.

After the disclosure of the letter written by the EC to the state government, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has said that no directions have been received from the poll watchdog, and as soon as details and information are received, action will be taken on the basis of facts.

BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said he had already stated earlier that corruption had taken place during the Kamal Nath government in the state, in which government officials were involved. Now this has become clear from the EC’s letter written to the Chief Secretary and the Election Officer of the state on the basis of the CBDT report. The letter stated that a case should be registered against the three IPS officers as well Kamal Nath and his close aides.

Sharma said Kamal Nath should apologise to the people of the state. Also, the appointments of those involved should be declared null and void.