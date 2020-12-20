One held for minor girl’s murder in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A person was arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of a five-year-old girl in Odisha’s Nayagarh district, police said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Odisha Crime Branch said in a press statement that the accused was a resident of Jadupur, the girl’s native village.

The arrested person will be presented in a POCSO court in Nayagarh on Monday, the statement added.

The minor went missing while playing near her house on July 13. Her skeletal remains stuffed in a gunny bag were found at the backside of her house on July 23.

The state government formed the SIT following a public outcry when the girl’s parents attempted self-immolation on November 24 in front of the Assembly during its Winter Session.

The parents alleged that Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo was shielding the accused.

The opposition upped the ante against the state government over the incident. The state BJP, which has been demanding a CBI probe and Sahoo’s resignation, on Sunday kick-started a five-day-long ‘padayatra’ or foot march from Bhubaneswar to Nayagarh to demand justice for the bereaved family.