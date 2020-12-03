Open to alliance with Rajini’s party, says TN Deputy CM Panneerselvam

Chennai: Welcoming actor Rajinikanth’s decision to float a political party, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O.Panneerselvam on Thursday said that the two parties could form an alliance.

On Thursday, Rajinikanth said he would float his political party in January 2021 and an announcement on that would be made on December 31, 2020. He also stressed that there is a need to change the government and also the political system in the state.

Reacting to Rajinikanth’s announcement. Panneerselvam told reporters that the actor’s party will not impact the ruling AIADMK.

There can be changes in politics and if there is an opportunity, then there can be an alliance with Rajinikanth’s party, he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister and AIADMK Joint Coordinator K. Palaniswami said he would comment about Rajinikanth’s announcement only after knowing fully what he had said.