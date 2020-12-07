Opposition trying to vitiate atmosphere: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that some political parties are trying to vitiate the atmosphere and their doublespeak on the issue of farmers should be exposed.

The Chief Minister said that the opposition parties are placing their guns on the shoulders of the farmers to shoot at the government.

He said that the stand taken by the opposition parties, particularly the Congress, on the APMC Act has exposed the double standards of these parties.

“The Centre has taken revolutionary steps in agricultural reforms that safeguard the interests of the farmers. But the opposition is trying to spread misinformation to mislead the farmers. During the UPA regime, all these parties had announced their support to the APMC Act, but now they have taken a U-turn,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that parties like Akali Dal, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party had supported the APMC Act, but now they are showing double standards.

“Those who are supporting the call for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday should apologise to the farmers for misleading them over the farm laws,” he said.

He pointed out that the Modi government has taken revolutionary steps for the benefit of the farmers through the crop insurance scheme and the PM agricultural irrigation scheme, linking farming with technology.

Apart from this, through the ‘One Nation One Market’ scheme, the work of selling agricultural produce has been made easier, he added.