Sunny Leone is svelte and stunning in new post

Mumbai: Sunny Leone has shared a stunning picture on Instagram, which surely leaves her fans asking for more.

In the image, Sunny wears a fitted white and black embellished gown that accentuates her svelte figure.

“Eat your heart out baby!!” she wrote as the caption.

Sunny’s husband Daniel Weber dropped some heart emojis in the comment section.

Sunny, who recently flew back to Mumbai with her husband and children from Los Angeles, is currently shooting for “Koka Kola”, a horror comedy. She is also gearing up for a fiction web series, and her current occupation includes the 13th season of “Splitsvilla” as a host.

She will also be seen as a dancer in the upcoming historical film, The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon. The film, set between 1795 and 1818, also features Arjun Rampal as a Mahar warrior.