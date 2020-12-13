Suspended Punjab’s DIG, Jails, resigns in protest against farm laws

Chandigarh: Suspended Punjab’s Deputy Inspector General, Jails, Lakhwinder Singh Jakhar on Sunday submitted his resignation against the contentious farm laws, saying “he’s a farmer first and a police officer later”.

Jakhar is currently under suspension on graft charges. He was suspended for allegedly taking bribes from jail officials.

In his resignation letter, Jakhar, who also served the Indian Army, wrote: “I am a farmer first and a police officer later. Whatever position I have got today, it is because my father worked as a farmer in the fields and he made me study. Hence, I owe my everything to farming.”

He told the media that his mother encouraged him to resign so as to sit with farmers in Delhi.

“I am likely to visit Delhi soon,” he added.