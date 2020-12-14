Suvendu Adhikari’s assistance centre turns saffron in Bengal’s Nandigram

Kolkata: Disgruntled Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari’s followers in East Midnapore’s Contai have painted a building in saffron colour and converted the office into the Nandigram legislator’s assistance centre.

According to sources the building, located at Reyapara in Nandigram, used to house the office of the Trinamool Congress-backed local traders’ committee (Byabsayee Samiti) which was turned into Suvendu’s assistance centre in the area overnight.

Kanishka Panda, who is known to be one of the close associates of Adhikari, was also seen wearing a saffron kurta. Reyapara was the first such assistance centre of Adhikari which was painted saffron last week, sources said.

Irrigation and Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari had tendered his resignation as minister from the Mamata Banerjee-led cabinet last month. He had also left the chairperson’s post of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioner.

Sources said that Adhikari was unhappy with organizational decisions taken by Abhishek Banerjee and political strategist Prashant Kishor. Adhikari and Banerjee were even seen taking potshots indirectly at each other without taking names at recent public meetings.

Speculation is also rife whether Suvendu would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the state Assembly polls scheduled in 2021. The state BJP leaders had said that they would welcome Adhikari if he wants to join the saffron brigade in Bengal.