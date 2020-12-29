Targeted killings are attack on new generation: Ashraf Ghani

Kabul: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said that targeted killings of journalists and civil society activists were “an attack on a generation” and an attempt to further destabilise the war-torn country.

Ghani made the remarks at a cabinet meeting on Monday, TOLO News reported.

“Recent terrorist attacks on media, civil society and political activists and other members of our citizenry are attacks on a generation and on all the values of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,” Ghani said.

“The motive (behind the attacks) is to remove stability, trust and to create help helplessness among the new generation, particularly women in Afghanistan,” he added.

Since November 7, five journalists and two civil society activists have been killed in various incidents across Afghanistan.

On Sunday, the Interior Affairs Ministry said that three suspects were arrested for their involvement in the November 7 blast that killed three people, including former TOLOnews anchor Yama Siawash.

Since January, 11 Afghan journalists and media workers have been killed, making this one of the deadliest years.