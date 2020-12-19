Tejashwi meets Lalu, two ministers not allowed to meet RJD chief

Ranchi: Following the Jharkhand High Court’s tough stand on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad’s reported violation of jail manual, the jail administration has also become strict.

On Saturday, two Jharkhand ministers were not allowed to meet Lalu Prasad. Both had come with the RJD supremo’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) to meet Lalu Prasad. The two ministers are Satyanand Bhokta of RJD and Badal of Congress. Only Tejashwi Yadav was allowed to meet his father.

“We are lawmakers and so we followed the jail manual and did not meet Lalu Prasad,” said Bhokta, who is the Labour Minister of Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand High Court has taken a tough stand on a PIL regarding violation of jail manual. While hearing the PIL on Friday, the court asked the Ranchi administration following whose order was Lalu Prsad shifted to the RIMS director’s bungalow from the paying ward.

Lalu Prasad was shifted back to the paying ward of RIMS after his mobile phone calls to a Bihar BJP legislator went viral.

Tejashwi Yadav visited his father at the RIMS paying ward for the first time after the party’s loss in the Bihar Assembly polls. It is understood that the two discussed the election outcome.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted in four fodder scam cases and is serving jail sentence of up to 14 years.

He is admitted to the paying ward of RIMS for treatment.