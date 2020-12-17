Terrorist injured in Anantnag encounter nabbed, admitted to hospital

Srinagar: A terrorist was arrested in an injured condition on Thursday after an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement issued by the army said, “Today a joint mobile vehicle interception post (MVIP) of the army and the J&K police was established at Naina Sangam in Anantnag district. At approximately 2.10 am, a motorcycle approached the MVIP which was signalled to stop.

“The pillion rider fired 7 to 8 rounds on the MVIP party. In retaliatory firing by the joint MVIP team, the pillion rider was hit and he fell down from the bike, while the rider fled from the location. The injured terrorist has been admitted to the district hospital in Anantnag at approximately at 3 am. The injured terrorist was in possession of one pistol and 2 rounds. He was absconding from Srinagar since November 2020.”