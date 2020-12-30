TMC writes to President Kovind seeking removal of West Bengal Governor

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding the immediate removal of state’s Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The state government has been at loggerheads with Dhankhar on various issues ranging from law and order, administrative functioning to the roles of senior police officials in Bengal.

In the letter, the state’s ruling formation alleged a serious breach of oath of Governor’s office. Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy sent a memorandum to the President on the matter.

“We have a submitted the memorandum saying the Governor has failed to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution, and repeatedly breached law declared by SC,” said Roy.

Besides Ray, Trinamool’s Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Kalyan Banerjee, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien are the other signatories to the memorandum that demanded removal of Dhankhar from the office.

Earlier Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had also demanded immediate removal of Dhankhar from the post, alleging that he was trying to disturb the peace in the state.