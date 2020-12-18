Trinamool loses 3 MLAs in a row: Now Silbhadra Dutta resigns

Kolkata: A day after Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari resigned just hours before Jitendra Tiwari from the party, the trend continued on Friday as another legislator from Mamata Banerjee’s party from Barrackpore assembly constituency, Silbhadra Dutta, too called it quits.

According to sources, Dutta also replaced Banerjee’s photo, hung on the wall of his office, with Swami Vivekananda. He surrendered the car given by the state government. He said if the government wants it can withdraw his security cover as well.

Dutta sent his resignation letter to Trinamool supremo Banerjee. “I am tendering my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and its associate organisations with immediate effect,” he write in the letter.

The Barrackpore MLA was the third lawmaker to resign from the party in past 24 hours.

Dutta said that he is thankful for all the opportunities that have been afforded to him. “I will always value my time spent spent as member of the party. Thus I request you to accept my resignation and oblige,” he said.

Earlier in a twin blow to the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress, former Nandigram lawmaker Suvendu Adhikari and Pandabeswar MLA Jitendra Tiwari resigned from the party’s primary membership on Thursday.

Tiwari also resigned from the post of chairman of the administrative board of the Asansol Municipal Corporation. He resigned from the post of Trinamool Congress’ district president in West Burdwan on the same day. He had sent his resignation to Trinamool Congress state president Subrata Bakshi.

However, crisis further deepened in West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress as the party’s Minority Cell leader Kabirul Islam also resigned on Friday, making it the fourth big exit in last 24 hours ahead of the crucial state assembly polls that is barely four months away.

According to sources, many other resignations are also pouring in at lower tiers of the party, mostly in districts, ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to West Bengal on December 19.

Kabirul Islam resigned from the post of the general secretary of Trinamool Congress’ minority cell.

Just a few hours after Dutta, Kabirul Islam too quit the ruling party in Bengal.

However, he has not cleared about his next political move.